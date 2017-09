CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp’s 1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline will have only one export terminal, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

TransCanada originally planned to build a second export terminal in Quebec but scrapped the plan after environmentalists raised concerns about the impact on beluga whales in the St. Lawrence river. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)