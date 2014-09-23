FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada reviews Quebec court order halting some Energy East work
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

TransCanada reviews Quebec court order halting some Energy East work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada’s second-largest pipeline operator, said it is reviewing a Quebec court order that has temporarily halted geo-technical survey work related to its C$12 billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East pipeline project.

The company, which is planning a 4,600-km (2,850-mile) line from oil-rich Western Canada to refineries in Eastern Canada, said it had followed the provincial approval process and obtained the necessary authorizations for the studies.

Spokesman Shawn Howard said the company will be looking at “all options available to us in the coming days”. The temporary injunction extends until Oct. 15.

Environmental groups had asked the Quebec Superior Court to stop TransCanada from doing the survey work related to a possible marine terminal on the St. Lawrence river, which they say threatens a nursing ground for beluga whales.

The Energy East project, which would carry some 1.1 million barrels of crude oil eastward each day, involves converting an existing natural gas line and building new connected pipelines, along with other associated facilities. (1 US dollar = 1.1071 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
