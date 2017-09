OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp must “do its homework” and meet a number of conditions to stand any chance of being allowed to build its proposed Energy East pipeline in the province of Quebec, a senior official said on Friday.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel told reporters after a meeting in Ottawa that he hoped TransCanada would “collaborate extensively” with the conditions. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)