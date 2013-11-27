FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada shuts Alberta gas pipeline after rupture
November 27, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada shuts Alberta gas pipeline after rupture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board said on Wednesday it is investigating a pipeline rupture and natural gas leak on TransCanada Corp’s Nova system near Boyle, Alberta.

The size of the leak had not yet been determined but there was no immediate safety concern for the public, the regulator said in a statement.

“The affected section of pipe has been shut down to prevent additional gas from being released into the environment,” the NEB said.

It is the second rupture on the Nova system in the last six weeks. In October TransCanada cut gas deliveries to oil sands projects after a line break reduced gas supplies.

Boyle is nearly 300 kms (190 miles) south of the oil sands production hub of Fort McMurray and TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said no industrial customers had been affected.

TransCanada said the cause of the line break was not yet known, adding that one customer may be affected while repairs take place.

The pipeline carries sweet natural gas, which is relatively free of hydrogen sulphide.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
