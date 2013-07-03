TransCanada says now testing 700,000-bpd Gulf Coast pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, July 3 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it has completed most construction on its Gulf Coast pipeline project, which will carry 700,000 barrels of oil per day from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to Texas refiners, and still expects the line to be in service by the end of the year.

Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that testing on the line is under way on the line, though some construction of facilities and tie-ins still needs to be completed.