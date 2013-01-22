FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada says Gulf Coast pipeline project sticks to schedule
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

TransCanada says Gulf Coast pipeline project sticks to schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 22 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Tuesday that the company’s $2.3 billion Gulf Coast project is on schedule and he expects 700,000 barrel-per-day pipeline to open by year end.

Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Girling said work on the project is 40 percent complete and welding on the 485-mile (780-kilometer) pipeline should be completed by the end of September. The Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, pipeline - the southern leg of the controversial Keystone XL project - will be then be filled with oil and tested in the fourth quarter.

“It’s not going to be a matter of weeks but the end of the year is the best that we can do,” he said.

