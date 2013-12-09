FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada begins filling Gulf Coast oil pipeline
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada begins filling Gulf Coast oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp said on Monday that it has begun filling its new 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast pipeline with oil but gave no indication on when it expects the line to begin commercial service.

Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that line fill operations began on Saturday and will require about 3 million barrels of crude to complete.

The line, the southern leg of TransCanada’s controversial Keystone XL project, will take crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to refineries on Texas’s Gulf Coast.

