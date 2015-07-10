FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada frees up 10,000-15,000 bpd of Keystone pipeline capacity
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

TransCanada frees up 10,000-15,000 bpd of Keystone pipeline capacity

Nia Williams

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is offering crude oil shippers extra space on its Keystone pipeline from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast after technological improvements freed up 10,000-15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity, the company said on Friday.

The overall capacity on the 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline has not changed, but the company will be able to increase daily volumes, said TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper.

“This is essentially some operating efficiencies that we have been able to find through technological advancements to allow us to contract out more volume,” he said.

He declined to say what Keystone’s current daily volumes are.

Interested shippers will have until Sept. 12 to submit bids for the extra space.

The 4,200-kilometer (2,610-mile) Keystone line carries light and heavy crude from the marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, and delivers to Illinois, the U.S. crude futures hub of Cushing, Oklahoma and Port Arthur, Texas.

Around 90 percent of capacity on the pipeline is reserved for committed shippers, with the remainder available for spot volumes. (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.