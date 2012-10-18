FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada shuts Keystone oil line to inspect pipe
October 18, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

TransCanada shuts Keystone oil line to inspect pipe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has shut down the 590,000 barrel a day Keystone oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Canada after detecting a “small anomaly” on the pipe during planned maintenance, the company said on Thursday.

The major crude conduit is expected to be down for three days while crews take a closer look, TransCanada spokesman James Millar said in an email. He said no leaks were detected on the system.

“Once re-start happens we expect normal operations and flows for the remainder of October,” Millar said. “We may have to make up some volumes in November but we are still evaluating this.”

