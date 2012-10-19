Bad weather hampers Keystone work - TransCanada

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 19 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday that bad weather was hampering efforts to move heavy equipment in to inspect a section of its 590,000 barrel a day Keystone pipeline, which moves Canadian oil to the central United States.

TransCanada’s current estimate for weekend restart still stands, however, spokesman James Millar said in an email.

The company shut the line on Wednesday to inspect a “small anomaly” detected by an in-line inspection tool and said it had expected it to be shut for three days.