TransCanada delays Keystone restart to Monday

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 21 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Sunday that the restart of its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline would be delayed until Monday, a day later than expected.

James Millar, a spokesman for the country’s largest pipeline company, said in an email that TransCanada was working with regulators to finalize restart plans for the line, which carries a quarter of Canada’s crude oil exports to the United States.

“We are finalizing re-start plans with the regulator and are targeting Monday to begin operations,” he said.

The company said a day earlier that it expected a Sunday restart for the line. It shut the pipeline late on Wednesday after an in-line inspection tool detected what it referred to as a “small anomaly” on the pipe.

The outage pushed up U.S. oil prices on Thursday.

TransCanada has not given the location of the potential defect, but the U.S. Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said it had sent an inspector to observe repairs on a section between Missouri and Illinois.

The pipeline extends to Wood River, Illinois, and the major storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, from Hardisty, Alberta.