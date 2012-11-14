FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keystone oil shipments resume normal flows after power problems
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Keystone oil shipments resume normal flows after power problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 14 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it is declaring force majeure on some shipments on its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline after it ran at reduced rates for three day because of power supply restrictions.

Shipments on the line that takes Canadian oil to Wood River, Illinois, and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub were reduced from Saturday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon as utility crews in Manitoba worked to clear ice from power lines, Grady Semmens, a spokesman for the company, said in an email.

The line is moving back to normal flow rates of about 500,000 bpd, he said, and the company is working with shippers to reschedule some November shipments. TransCanada declined to say what volume of oil was subject to its force majeure declaration.

