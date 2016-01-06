FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada launches legal action over Keystone XL rejection
January 6, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp sued the U.S government in U.S. federal court on Wednesday, alleging President Barack Obama’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline exceeded his power under the U.S. Constitution.

Obama rejected the cross-border crude oil pipeline late last year, seven years after it was first proposed. TransCanada also filed legal action with NAFTA authorities saying the pipeline permit denial was “arbitrary and unjustified.” (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
