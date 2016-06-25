FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada formally seeks damages over Keystone XL rejection
June 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

TransCanada formally seeks damages over Keystone XL rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is formally requesting arbitration over U.S. President Barack Obama’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline, seeking $15 billion in damages, the company said in legal papers dated Friday.

Obama rejected the Canadian company’s cross-border crude oil pipeline last November, seven years after it was first proposed, saying it would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to the U.S. economy.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto, Editing by Franklin Paul

