TransCanada receives final permit for Gulf Coast project
July 27, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TransCanada receives final permit for Gulf Coast project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, which is seeking to build the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, said it received the final permit needed for its Gulf Coast project, clearing the way for construction to begin in the coming weeks.

The company said in June it expected to start construction on the 700,000 barrels per day section it has rebranded the Gulf Coast project later this summer.

“TransCanada is now poised to put approximately 4,000 Americans to work constructing the US$2.3-billion pipeline that will be built in three distinct spreads or sections,” said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling.

The pipeline will transport growing supplies of U.S. crude oil to meet refinery demand in Texas, the company said.

After being stymied in its bid to build the Keystone XL by the Obama administration, TransCanada split the project in two.

