White House says confident acted lawfully in Keystone pipeline rejection
January 7, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

White House says confident acted lawfully in Keystone pipeline rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it is confident that President Barack Obama and his administration acted lawfully when rejecting TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada.

TransCanada launched a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday and said it plans to seek $15 billion in damages from a tribunal under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was limited in what he could say about the pending litigation, but the decision was consistent with U.S. obligations to NAFTA. He noted the United States has never lost a NAFTA investor lawsuit. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

