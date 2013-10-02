Testing on Keystone southern leg expected in Nov - TransCanada

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 2 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp expects testing on its Keystone XL crude pipeline to be completed in early November and it will begin filling the line for the first time shortly afterwards, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Major construction of the 700,000 barrel per day pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, is expected to be completed by the end of October, spokesman Shawn Howard said in a statement.

“Commissioning of the pipeline is already underway and is expected to be completed in early November. Line fill can begin shortly thereafter. We remain focused on the project becoming operational near the end of 2013,” Howard said.