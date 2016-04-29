FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-TransCanada says Keystone maintenance will not affect May volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on pipeline maintenance)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday maintenance planned for the 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline in May, one of the main crude conduits from Canada to the United States, will not impact its ability to ship contracted volumes for that month.

Keystone, which ships heavy and light crude from Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut on April 2 for eight days after a 400-barrel leak was discovered in South Dakota. It restarted at lower pressure.

Spokesman Mark Cooper said Keystone would continue to operate at reduced capacity throughout the maintenance in May and until the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approves a full return to normal flows.

TransCanada said permanent repairs and remaining restoration work on the site will take place in May, and further investigative activities and corrective measures required by PHMSA are planned for 2016.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
