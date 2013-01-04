FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska report says Keystone XL still crosses aquifer
January 4, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Nebraska report says Keystone XL still crosses aquifer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp’s proposed re-route of its Canada-to-United States Keystone XL oil pipeline avoids many sensitive ecological regions in Nebraska but would still cross part of a major source of fresh water, a final report from a Nebraska regulator said.

Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman now has 30 days to review the report before deciding whether Keystone XL can go forward. The U.S. State Department is due to release an environmental assessment of the Keystone pipeline, a necessary step before the Obama administration is expected to decide the fate of the project in coming months.

