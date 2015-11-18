FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TransCanada withdraws Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
November 18, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-TransCanada withdraws Keystone XL route application in Nebraska

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments by TransCanada spokesman, details on KXL)

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is withdrawing its route application for the Keystone XL pipeline in the state of Nebraska after U.S. President Barack Obama denied a permit for the controversial project, the company said on Wednesday.

TransCanada said it informed the Nebraska Public Service Commission it was withdrawing the application as it pauses to consider the next steps following Obama’s rejection earlier this month, more than seven years after it was first proposed.

Keystone XL was meant to ship 830,000 barrels per day of mainly oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska and on to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Environmentalists opposed to the cross-border project claimed a huge victory but TransCanada has vowed it will keep pressing to build the pipeline.

“We believe it is inappropriate to ask the Commission to continue to move forward on a process that has legally set time lines, while we continue to consider our next course of action,” TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper said although the company is withdrawing the application it reserves the right to reapply to the Nebraska Public Service Commission later and that it remains committed to the pipeline. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
