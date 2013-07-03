FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada says Keystone pipeline shut for short time on Wednesday
July 3, 2013 / 8:01 PM / in 4 years

TransCanada says Keystone pipeline shut for short time on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 3 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline was shut down for a short time late on Wednesday morning after communication was interrupted in one of the facilities.

TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that normal operations have since resumed after an investigation to confirm there were no problems.

The Keystone crude pipeline flows from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, before branching off to either Patoka, Illinois, or Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery point of the U.S. crude oil contract.

