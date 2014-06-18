FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada's Keystone pump station still without power after tornadoes
June 18, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

TransCanada's Keystone pump station still without power after tornadoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp said on Wednesday it had no update on when power will be restored to a Keystone pipeline pump station near the town of Pilger, Nebraska, which was struck by tornadoes on Monday night.

On Tuesday, TransCanada had said it was reducing the flow on Keystone, which can carry up to 590,000 barrels per day from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, as a result of power outages.

“We’ve been told that it could take a few days before local power companies have a better idea on how to restore service in these areas,” said TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard.

He did not say how much the pipeline’s flow had been reduced by. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

