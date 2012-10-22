FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada restarts Keystone oil pipeline
October 22, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TransCanada restarts Keystone oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 22 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Monday it had restarted its 590,000 barrel a day Keystone oil pipeline to the central United States from Canada after inspecting the line for a potential defect.

TransCanada expects to run the key Canadian oil export conduit at a reduced rate for up to 24 hours while it finishes its testing, spokesman James Millar said in an email. The company will have talks with its shippers to determine the impact on deliveries from the five-day outage, he said.

