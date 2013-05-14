FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada's Keystone crude pipe shut after Alberta power outage
May 14, 2013

TransCanada's Keystone crude pipe shut after Alberta power outage

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Tuesday after a power outage in Alberta cut the electricity supply to pump stations in the province.

However, the company said the line, which carries Alberta crude to Illinois and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, was already scheduled to go out of service on Tuesday because of planned work at its Hardisty, Alberta, terminal.

TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that the line is expected to re-open later on Tuesday when the scheduled work is complete.

