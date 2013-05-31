FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada's Keystone line resumes after sewage shutdown
May 31, 2013

TransCanada's Keystone line resumes after sewage shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline was shut for a short time on Thursday, after sewage was found flowing over the pipeline’s right of way.

The line, which carries Alberta crude to Illinois and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, has returned to normal operations.

TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said the sewage outflow was not linked to the Keystone pipeline.

“A landowner had noticed something near our right of way and upon investigation it turned out to be some sewage outflow that was running across the right of way,” he said in an email.

