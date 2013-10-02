TransCanada plans end-2013 start for southern leg of Keystone XL

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The southern portion of TransCanada Corp’s 700,000 bpd Keystone XL oil pipeline is 95 percent complete and the company is focused on the line starting by the end of 2013, a TransCanada spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Shawn Howard said he could not discuss volume commitments on the line, but added it was “overwhelmingly subscribed.”

The line will have initial capacity of 700,000 bpd, expandable up to 830,000 bpd, Howard said.

Another spokesman for TransCanada said construction on the Houston lateral project pipeline would start in the fourth quarter of 2013, with completion scheduled for late in the third quarter to early fourth quarter 2014.