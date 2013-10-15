FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada to build Cushing storage by year-end
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 1:58 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada to build Cushing storage by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp will complete construction of tank and storage facilities at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub late this year as part of its project for the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday.

In a press release highlighting job opportunities created by the project, the Canadian company reiterated its plan to bring the Keystone southern pipeline to commercial service at the end of 2013.

TransCanada plans to build 7 crude oil storage tanks with a total capacity of 2.25 million barrels at Cushing, according to permit applications filed with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The pipeline will ship 700,000 barrels per day of U.S. and Canadian oil from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, when it starts operating. Its capacity can expand to 830,000 bpd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.