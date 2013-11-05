FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada begins work on Nederland-to-Houston pipeline
November 5, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada begins work on Nederland-to-Houston pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp on Tuesday said it has began construction on a 47.2 mile (76 km) pipeline lateral that will connect its Gulf Coast pipeline to refineries in the Houston, Texas area.

Construction of the pipeline will be complete in 2014 and cost $300 million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission. The line will run from the Nederland, Texas, area to Houston.

The Canadian company is expected to begin linefill this week on its 700,000 barrels-per-day Gulf Coast pipeline, the southern leg of its Keystone XL pipeline that when it begins operating at the end of the year will carry oil from the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub to Port Arthur, Texas.

