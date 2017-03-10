WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
has recused himself from issues related to TransCanada Corp's
application for a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline,
the State Department said in a letter on Thursday to the
environmental group Greenpeace.
"He has not worked on that matter at the Department of
State, and will play no role in the deliberations or ultimate
resolution of TransCanada's application," said the letter from
Katherine McManus, the State Department's deputy legal adviser.
McManus' letter came after Greenpeace wrote to officials at
the State Department and the Office of Government Ethics on
Wednesday, urging Tillerson recuse himself from any decisions on
the multibillion-dollar pipeline, given his former role as chief
executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp..
Greenpeace argued in its letter that Exxon Mobil would
"directly and predictably" benefit from the approval of Keystone
XL because the firm has investments in Canadian oil sands.
Tillerson recused himself from the matter in early February,
McManus wrote.
TransCanada tried for more than five years to build the
1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline, until President Barack Obama
rejected it in 2015.
TransCanada resubmitted its application for the Keystone
project in January, after Obama's White House successor, Donald
Trump, signed an order smoothing its path.
The line is designed to link existing pipeline networks in
Canada and the United States to bring crude from Alberta and
North Dakota to refineries in Illinois en route to the Gulf of
Mexico.
Exxon has a majority stake in Imperial Oil, a Calgary,
-Alberta-based company that operates the Kearl oil sands project
in northern Alberta.
"Exxon Mobil could benefit from the approval of the pipeline
if it has specific contracts or agreements with TransCanada
either to transport their Canadian tar sands production, or to
receive such shipments at their U.S. refineries," Greenpeace
wrote in its letter on Wednesday.
Tillerson wrote in a January letter to McManus that for one
year after his resignation from Exxon Mobil, he "will not
participate personally and substantially in any particular
matter involving specific parties in which I know that Exxon
Mobil is a party or represents a party, unless I am first
authorized to participate."
He also wrote that "on a case-by-case basis," he would
recuse himself "from participation in any particular matter
involving specific parties in which I determine that a
reasonable person with knowledge of the relevant facts would
question my impartiality in the matter, unless I am first
authorized to participate."