FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-White House says unusual to 'pause' Keystone XL pipeline review
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-White House says unusual to 'pause' Keystone XL pipeline review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes in paragraphs 3-4, 7; background)

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it would be “unusual” to pause the U.S. government’s years-long review process of TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

TransCanada has asked the U.S. government to suspend review of the $8 billion project that sparked a political war between environmentalists and the oil industry.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the State Department was still considering the Canadian company’s request “to determine exactly what the request is, and what is motivating that request.”

“But given how long it’s taken ... it seems unusual to me to suggest that somehow it should be paused yet again,” Earnest said at a news briefing.

The 1,200-mile (2,000-km) pipeline would help link Canada’s heavy oil fields to U.S. refineries.

If granted by the U.S. State Department, the delay would likely take the decision from Democratic President Barack Obama and put it into the hands of the winner of the November 2016 presidential election.

“There’s reason to believe there may be politics at play here,” Earnest said.

He said Obama has tried to ensure that the eventual decision is based on the merits of the project, as determined by experts. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.