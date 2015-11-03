FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White house says unusual to seek 'pause' in Keystone XL pipeline review process
November 3, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it seemed “unusual” that there be a pause in the review process for TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he did not have an update in terms of the State Department’s review of Keystone, which would help link Canada’s heavy oil fields to U.S. refineries, but he said it seemed unusual for TransCanada to seek a pause in the years-long process. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

