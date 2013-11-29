TransCanada has reset Keystone XL shipping contract end dates -CEO

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta, Nov 29 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has renegotiated the expiration dates on Keystone XL crude oil shipping contracts “at least three” times because of delays to the pipeline project, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, Girling said 100 percent of Keystone XL shippers had remained committed to the long-delayed pipeline project on each round of renegotiations.

Girling declined to give the current expiration date, or “sunset date,” after which shippers would no longer be contractually obliged to honor their shipping commitments.

But he added there were no renegotiations currently ongoing, and he was “totally comfortable” with the expiration dates now in place.