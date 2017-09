CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp is cutting 20 percent of its senior management positions as a result of the continuing slump in oil prices, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

TransCanada is the company behind the controversial and long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to the United States, and the cross-Canada Energy East project. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)