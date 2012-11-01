FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada wins contract for $1 bln pipeline in Mexico
November 1, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

TransCanada wins contract for $1 bln pipeline in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Thursday its Mexican subsidiary has been awarded the contract to build, own and operate the El Encino-to-Topolobampo Pipeline by CFE, Mexico’s federal power company.

The Canadian pipeline operator expects to invest about $1 billion in the pipeline project, which is supported by a 25-year natural gas transportation service contract with the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

The pipeline will be about 530 kilometers (329 miles) long and have contracted capacity of 670 million cubic feet per day. It is anticipated the project will be in-service in the third quarter of 2016, the company said.

