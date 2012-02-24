FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TransCanada to extend Mexico gas pipeline
February 24, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-TransCanada to extend Mexico gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Pipeline to serve power plant

* Backed by 25-year contract

* Completion set for Q1 2014

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday it will build a $500 million extension to a natural gas pipeline in Mexico to serve a power plant in Queretaro, a project that will be backed by 25-year transport contract.

TransCanada said the extension to its Tamazunchale pipeline will be 235 km (146 miles) long, extending from the terminus of its existing line in the state of San Luis Potosi, through the states of Hidalgo and Queretaro.

There, it will connect with Mexico’s National Pipeline System and serve a combined-cycle power plant near El Sauz.

TransCanada expects the project to be completed in the first quarter of 2014.

It said it will keep looking for other development opportunities in Mexico.

