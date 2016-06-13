FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TransCanada JV wins $2.1 bln gas pipeline contract in Mexico
June 13, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

TransCanada JV wins $2.1 bln gas pipeline contract in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Monday that it won a contract with a joint venture partner to build and operate a $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico.

The company's joint venture with IEnova, a unit of Sempra Energy, won the bid for the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan project, in which TransCanada will own 60 per cent, with IEnova owning the rest.

TransCanada expects to invest about $1.3 billion in the partnership to build the 800 km (497 mile) pipeline, which is expected to come into service by late 2018. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

