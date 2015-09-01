FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transcanada says U.S. lets it reclassify 1.1 bcf of natgas in storage
September 1, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Transcanada says U.S. lets it reclassify 1.1 bcf of natgas in storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has allowed it to reclassify some 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas in storage as “working gas” which can be burned at any time for heating or electrical generation.

Previously, the gas was classified as “base gas” supply, which must be left underground to maintain a certain level of operational pressure in a gas cavern. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)

