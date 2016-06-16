Canada's energy regulator starts review of oil pipeline to east

VANCOUVER, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's energy regulator on Thursday officially launched its 21-month review of TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, which would carry oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada.

The National Energy Board said it will concurrently review TransCanada's Eastern Mainline natural gas pipeline, with a final recommendation on the proposed projects to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet expected by March 2018.