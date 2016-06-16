FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's energy regulator starts review of oil pipeline to east
June 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Canada's energy regulator starts review of oil pipeline to east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's energy regulator on Thursday officially launched its 21-month review of TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, which would carry oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada.

The National Energy Board said it will concurrently review TransCanada's Eastern Mainline natural gas pipeline, with a final recommendation on the proposed projects to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet expected by March 2018.

Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

