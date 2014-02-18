FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alberta natural-gas pipe ruptures, regulator says
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Alberta natural-gas pipe ruptures, regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A natural-gas pipeline owned by TransCanada Corp ruptured 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada’s National Energy Board said on Tuesday.

The line, part of TransCanada’s regional Nova system, has been shut down and the gas released poses no immediate threat to the safety of local residents.

The amount of gas released by the rupture has yet to be determined, the regulator said.

The rupture was reported to the board on Tuesday morning. TransCanada could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.