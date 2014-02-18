Alberta natural-gas pipe ruptures, regulator says

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A natural-gas pipeline owned by TransCanada Corp ruptured 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada’s National Energy Board said on Tuesday.

The line, part of TransCanada’s regional Nova system, has been shut down and the gas released poses no immediate threat to the safety of local residents.

The amount of gas released by the rupture has yet to be determined, the regulator said.

The rupture was reported to the board on Tuesday morning. TransCanada could not be immediately reached for comment.