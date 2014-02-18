FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alberta natural gas pipeline ruptures
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alberta natural gas pipeline ruptures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline owned by TransCanada Corp ruptured 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and the pipeline regulator said there were no human health concerns.

TransCanada, the country’s No. 2 pipeline company, said the rupture on its Ferrier North Lateral pipeline, part of the company’s regional Nova system, occurred at 5 a.m. local time (1200 GMT). The line has been shut down and local landowners and regulators have been notified.

“The nearest home is located more than 500 meters away and TransCanada has been in regular contact with this landowner to ensure their continued safety,” Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said in an email.

The rupture is TransCanada’s second in less than a month. In January, a line that forms part of its cross-country mainline system exploded and caught fire near Otterburne, Manitoba, about 25 km (15.5 miles) south of the Manitoba provincial capital, Winnipeg. That rupture cut gas supplies to 4,000 customers during a cold snap.

The amount of gas released by the Alberta rupture has yet to be determined, Canada’s National Energy Board, which regulates pipeline companies, said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.