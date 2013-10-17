Canadian Oil Sands says no product being shipped from Syncrude

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Thursday no product is being shipped from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta after a gas pipeline outage on Transcanada Corp’s Nova system.

“We understand there has been an outage on a natural gas pipeline that feeds into Syncrude. We cannot ship any product at this point; we have dialled back operations,” spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.

Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd , Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.