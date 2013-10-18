FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Oil Sands says Syncrude still has reduced gas supply
October 18, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands says Syncrude still has reduced gas supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Friday the Syncrude project in northern Alberta still has reduced natural gas supplies and was not shipping product after a TransCanada Corp pipeline break on Thursday.

“We are still working with a reduced natural gas supply to our operation. We are not shipping. We are still continuing to produce and we store on site,” spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.

Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd , Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.

