FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada gas pipeline explodes in Manitoba, none hurt
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada gas pipeline explodes in Manitoba, none hurt

Rod Nickel

2 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline operated by TransCanada Corp exploded and caught fire in a rural area of the western Canadian province of Manitoba early on Saturday, but there were no injuries, a federal regulator said.

The explosion happened near Otterburne, Manitoba, about 25 km (15.5 miles) south of the provincial capital, Winnipeg. The area was evacuated as a precaution, said the National Energy Board, which oversees parts of Canada’s energy industry.

The line was shut down and was being depressurized to contain the fire, the NEB said, adding it would work with the federal Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause. A TransCanada spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

About 4,000 residents and other customers may be without natural gas for at least a day, according to Manitoba Hydro, the provincial government-owned energy utility. Temperatures in the province are well below freezing.

“We could see these massive 200- to 300-meter high flames just shooting out of the ground and it literally sounded like a jet plane,” said resident Paul Rawluk, as quoted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The incident comes as the safety record of pipeline operators faces increased scrutiny.

Plans are under way for construction of several export terminals on the Pacific Coast with the aim of making Canada, the world’s No. 3 producer of natural gas, an exporter of liquefied natural gas to Asia.

Some of the new terminals would require new gas pipelines.

TransCanada and rival Enbridge Inc are also seeking government approval to build pipelines to move crude oil, but have faced fierce opposition from environmentalists and some aboriginal groups.

The natural gas explosion adds to concerns about TransCanada’s safety record, just as it seeks approval this year for its Energy East oil export pipeline, said Gillian McEachern of the activist group Environmental Defence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.