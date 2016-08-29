FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protesters shut down TransCanada pipeline hearing in Montreal
August 29, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Protesters shut down TransCanada pipeline hearing in Montreal

Allison Lampert

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's National Energy Board cancelled the first day of hearings on TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline in Montreal on Monday after protesters disrupted the panel session, agency spokeswoman Sarah Kiley said.

There is no word yet on a new date for the hearing, Kiley said.

"Disruptions prevent intervenors from sharing their views and asking their questions," the regulator said in a statement. " ... Disruptions and disrespectful behaviour are not acceptable."

Footage posted on Twitter by local media showed protesters at the venue standing, clapping and chanting at the panel.

Environmental groups against oil sands development fiercely oppose the 1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline, which would carry crude oil from Alberta to Canada's Atlantic coast. (Writing by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

