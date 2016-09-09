FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada indicates it won't demand regulator change pipeline panel
September 9, 2016

Canada indicates it won't demand regulator change pipeline panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday indicated it would not press the country's energy regulator to remove members from a panel looking into Transcanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline despite protests over their actions.

Energy Minister Jim Carr told reporters the National Energy Board should decide the fate of the three-person panel. Critics want two members to quit after it emerged they had privately discussed the project with former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, who at the time was working for TransCanada as a consultant. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
