FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada settles gas distribution dispute in eastern Canada
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada settles gas distribution dispute in eastern Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp said it had reached a distribution agreement with gas companies in Ontario and Quebec, that ends disputes over tolls and allows for increased supplies.

TransCanada said it was still in talks with Union Gas Ltd, Gaz Metro Ltd Partnership and Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc over plans to convert a portion of its mainline gas pipeline to carry oil to the Atlantic coast from Western Canada.

The conversion has been opposed by gas distributors in eastern Canada, who fear a loss of gas pipeline capacity that would result in higher gas prices.

TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement on Friday that the company would ensure sufficient capacity to meet the needs of its gas customers.

The agreement will provide for a new natural gas transportation path through the planned Parkway pipeline to the Maple corridor near Toronto.

Union Gas is a unit of Spectra Energy Corp and Enbridge Gas Distribution is a unit of Enbridge Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.