March 1, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Quebec gov't files injunction against Energy East pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec said on Tuesday it would seek an injunction against TransCanada Corp’s proposed Energy East pipeline, saying the Quebec portion of the project had to be evaluated under provincial law.

TransCanada says the pipeline is subject to federal regulations, not those of Quebec. The legal move represents another challenge for Energy East, which would take up to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to Canada’s east coast. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren)

