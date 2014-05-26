FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada oil will flow any way it can to U.S. - transport minister
May 26, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Canada oil will flow any way it can to U.S. - transport minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - If Canadian crude cannot be transported to the United States because of delays in building pipelines, it will go by rail, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Monday.

Last week TransCanada Corp said it was in talks with customers about shipping Canadian crude to the United States by rail as an alternative to the firm’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which has hit a series of delays.

Asked about the comments, Raitt told reporters: “As long as they’re adhering to all the pronouncements we’ve made ... with respect to the movement of crude oil by rail, then that’s the way it’s going to go. If it can’t find its way in a pipeline, it’s going to find its way somehow.” (Reporting by Randall Palmer; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)

