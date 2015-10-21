FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada to cut more management jobs
October 21, 2015

TransCanada to cut more management jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp has announced new job cuts, eliminating about 20 percent of its directors as slumping oil prices continue to take their toll on its customers, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company, which is proposing the Keystone XL and Energy East pipeline projects, said the latest cuts affect about 30 directors. This follows an announcement in September to eliminate 20 percent of its senior leadership positions at the vice-president level and above. (Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

