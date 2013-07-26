TransCanada confident Energy East line will get shipper support

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday it expects its proposed Energy East pipeline project will garner sufficient support from oil producers and refiners to move forward.

Russ Girling, chief executive of the country’s No. 2 pipeline company, said on a conference call he is confident that an ongoing process to garner binding contracts to ship oil on the line will be successful.

“We continue to feel very positive about this initiative and we have received significant interest from both producers and refiners,” Girling said.

The pipeline would carry as much as 700,000 barrels per day from Alberta to Montreal, Quebec City and Saint John, New Brunswick, and could be in service by 2017.